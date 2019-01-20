Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Taraji P. Henson Getting Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Leave a comment

Taraji P. Henson is already a star. But the Empire actress, Oscar and Emmy nominee and veteran TV and movie actress is now going to have that distinction made official. On January 28th, Henson will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Taraji P Henson is a powerful woman and a powerful actress. She is an entertainer that fans cannot take their eyes off of due to her great acting ability,” said Ana Martinez the Hollywood Walk Of Fame producer. “We welcome her bright star on our Walk Of Fame.”

Henson got her Oscar nomination in 2008 for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Her big break came via the 2001 movie Baby Boy, co-starring with Tyrese Gibson, directed by John Singleton, who will be there in support during the Walk of Fame ceremony. Mary J. Blige will also be on hand.

 

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Celebrity Zodiac: Virgo
42 photos

 

black actresses , Empire , Hollywood Walk of Fame , Taraji P Henson

One thought on “Taraji P. Henson Getting Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close