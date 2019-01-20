Taraji P. Henson Getting Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Taraji P. Henson is already a star. But the Empire actress, Oscar and Emmy nominee and veteran TV and movie actress is now going to have that distinction made official. On January 28th, Henson will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Taraji P Henson is a powerful woman and a powerful actress. She is an entertainer that fans cannot take their eyes off of due to her great acting ability,” said Ana Martinez the Hollywood Walk Of Fame producer. “We welcome her bright star on our Walk Of Fame.”

Henson got her Oscar nomination in 2008 for The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Her big break came via the 2001 movie Baby Boy, co-starring with Tyrese Gibson, directed by John Singleton, who will be there in support during the Walk of Fame ceremony. Mary J. Blige will also be on hand.

