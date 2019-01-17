John Boyega Producing Movie “God Is Good” About A Gangster-Turned-Pastor

You might know John Boyega from playing Finn in the “Star Wars” films “The Last Jedi” as well as “The Force Awakens.” According to Deadline, the actor is putting on his executive producer hat to work on his new film “God Is Good.”

The film is about a South African crime-thriller that is all about a gangster that becomes a pastor. Fans should get excited because some say the movie can be compared to “Prisoners” as well as “City of God.”

Moreover, “God Is Good,” will be produced by Josephine Rose.

Boyga said, “I’m thrilled to be teaming [up] once again with Josephine Rose on such a powerful and important story that explores themes of fathers and fatherhood, toxic masculinity, race and faith in a community that has become trapped in an unending cycle of violence and racial oppression, and where sometimes it seems for men that violence is the only way of achieving power. Willem has written a superb screenplay and we are looking forward to working with him to realize the vision behind it.”

“God Is Good” is set to be released in the spring.

