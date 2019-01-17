Florida Family Awarded $500M In Wrongful Death Suit

A Florida family has won a big judgement in the wrongful death of a family member – but its unlikely that they will ever collect it.

Kalil McCoy was just 20 years old in 2011 when she was shot in the head by a friend, 19-year-old Frederick Lee Wade when the two got in an argument over opening a car window. Though Wade maintained the shooting was an accident, he’s been sentenced to 45 years for second-degree murder, Newsweek reports. Two other men riding in the car, Kennard Deshun Mahone and Johnathan Marichal Brooks, were charged and convicted as accessories are also named in the judgement.

They helped Wade cover up the murder and hide McCoy’s body.

From Newsweek:

The 20-year-old’s mother, Lynette Roebuck, said the $495 million judgment would follow them for the rest of their lives. She singled out Wade, who won a retrial after initially being sentenced to life in prison. He is currently serving a reduced, 45-year sentence for second degree murder.

“Wade will still have a little bit of life left. But this will always be over your head. If you get a dime, it is not going to be your dime. It will be Kalil’s dime,” Roebuck said.

“He still gets an opportunity to get out of prison and live. He could be 70 on a cane walking around to a park or movies. But my daughter can’t do any of that. This will make a statement and let people know,” she added.

It is unlikely that the family will ever collect the money so its a symbolic victory at best. But the ruling is one of the largest ever in the state of Florida, according to the legal team who won the verdict.

PHOTO: McCoy Family

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: