Three Suspects Accused Of Caging, Abusing Autistic Woman

Three of five people accused of keeping an autistic relative in a cage in Louisiana accepted plea deals on state charges Monday, WDSU-TV reports.

Jody Lambert, Bridget Lambert and Taylor Knope reportedly pleaded guilty to cruelty to the infirmed, and Jody Lambert also pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping. Sentencing is scheduled for April 1.

The suspects were arrested in June 2016 after authorities discovered a 22-year-old autistic relative being held captive in a locked outdoor cage and forced to do chores in exchange for food and water, NOLA.com reports.

The five suspects are also facing federal charges in U.S. District Court in New Orleans.

One thought on "Three Suspects Accused Of Caging, Abusing Autistic Woman

  1. Leslie on said:

    Sick, depraved, disgusting MFs! I have two kids with autism, and heaven help anyone who would even think of harming them! They deserve everything that they get, and then some!

