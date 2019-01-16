CLOSE
Police Arrest 3 In Death Of Louisiana Officer

(KSLA 12 Screenshot)

Three people have reportedly been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Louisiana police officer preparing to go to work.

KSLA-TV reports that Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond said Tuesday that 38-year-old Glenn Frierson, 26-year-old Trevon Anderson and 22-year-old Lawrence Pierre will be charged with second-degree homicide in the death of Officer Chateri Payne who was heading to work the night shift when she was killed.

Raymond has said Payne, who graduated from the academy in November, died within hours of being shot outside a home while in uniform last Wednesday night. A motive was not immediately shared by police.

Raymond said Payne had been shot multiple times. He did not provide her age or say whether the home was hers.

Funeral services will be held over the weekend for officer Payne.

