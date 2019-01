A lady asked Guy, why her man won’t leave her alone in his home, and wakes up as soon as she gets out of bed. Guy’s answer is simple, “because he’s got something to hide dammit!” He says a man will give you the key to his heart before he gives you the key to your house. Once you give someone a key to your house you’re giving up the key to your whole life. Ladies if you don’t understand, just know It’s A Guy Thing!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: