There are a lot of things that guys do that women don’t understand, so Guy breaks it down. A listener asked Guy why men take forever to reply to a text message. Well, it could be a number of things…maybe you’re his “plan B.” Or, maybe he’s married and was with his wife when you text him. But, you may not want to look too deep into it because men do random things for no reason…”it’s a guy thing.”

