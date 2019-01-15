Social Media Users Praise Ohio Dad For Building Disabled Daughter An Igloo

One Ohio father is being called a hero after he shared photos of the igloo be built out of snow for his disabled daughter.

Gregg Eichhorn’s actions have been hailed as “heart-warming” with social media users encouraging each other to “be like Gregg.”

But the father of nine insisted: “I’m not that special.”

“I just thought it was cool,” the said.

“My buddy Gregg built this handicap accessible snow fort for his daughter” said Daniel Thoms in a Reddit post, which gained more than 70,000 upvotes in 24 hours, per msn.com.

Gregg Eichhorn and his sister Sarah spent 5 hours building a handicap accessible snow fort for his daughter, Zahara. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/73nrSoC1ku — UberFacts (@UberFacts) January 14, 2019

Gregg was stunned that his daughter’s igloo received so much attention from social media users.

“I just thought it was a cool snow fort” he said. “I enjoyed creating it with my other children.”

Gregg and his wife Katie have adopted eight children (with one adoption reportedly pending), six of whom were born with medical problems ranging from heart failure to developmental disabilities.

Gregg said the kids helped him build the igloo, which took four hours in total.

“What an awesome Dad” said one Reddit user.

“This is a special moment and very heart warming. The amount of joy on her face is making me tear up”commented another.

“Be like Gregg” one social media user told another.

“This is really amazing. My little sister is also in a wheelchair and I would love to do something like this for her!”writes Aesonn88.

