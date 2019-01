It’s the 24 day of the government shutdown and “the parody of the United States” is tweeting. Not about anything important or useful; but about Jeff Bezos’ marriage. The founder of Amazon and his wife of 25 years are getting a divorce, and naturally Trump has something to say about it. To his credit he should be a marriage expert; he’s done it three times.

