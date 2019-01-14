Critics Choice Awards: ‘Roma,’ ‘Black Panther’ And ‘Vice’ Are Top Winners

(Los Angeles, CA) – The Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) and Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA) announced the winners of the 24th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards, live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Hollywood’s brightest shined at the gala event, which aired on The CW Network and was hosted by acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs.

In the film categories, “Roma” took home four awards, the most of the night, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Cinematography for Alfonso Cuarón, and Best Foreign Language Film. “Black Panther” and “Vice” followed close behind, each winning in three categories.

The top film acting awards resulted in a tie for Best Actress between Glenn Close for “The Wife” and Lady Gaga for “A Star Is Born,” while Best Actor was bestowed upon Christian Bale for his transformative performance in “Vice.” Best Supporting Actor went to Mahershala Ali for “Green Book” and Regina King took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her work in “If Beale Street Could Talk.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” took home three awards, including Best Comedy Series for the second consecutive year. Its leading lady, Rachel Brosnahan, was also a repeat winner for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series went to Alex Borstein. “The Americans” earned three trophies as well including Best Drama Series, Best Actor in A Drama Series for Matthew Rhys, and Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Noah Emmerich. Sandra Oh received Best Actress in a Drama Series honors for “Killing Eve,” with Best Actor in a Comedy Series going to Bill Hader for “Barry.”

As previously announced, Best Supporting Actress nominee Claire Foy received the Critics’ Choice #SeeHer Award, which was presented by former #SeeHer Award recipient Viola Davis. Chuck Lorre, creator of such acclaimed TV comedies as “The Big Bang Theory,” “Mom,” “Young Sheldon,” and “The Kominsky Method” (which all received Critics’ Choice Award nominations this year), was honored with the Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award. The cast of “The Big Bang Theory,” including Mayim Bialik, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Jim Parsons, and Melissa Rauch, was on hand to recognize Lorre, just in time to celebrate the show’s final season.

Other major winners on the film side included Elsie Fisher for Best Young Actor/Actress in “Eighth Grade,” “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” for Best Action Movie, “Crazy Rich Asians” for Best Comedy, “A Quiet Place” for Best Sci-Fi/Horror Film, and “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” for Best Song.

Critics’ Choice Awards are bestowed annually by the BFCA and BTJA to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. The BFCA is the largest film critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 330 television, radio and online critics. BFCA members are the primary source of information for today’s film-going public. BTJA is the collective voice of journalists who regularly cover television for TV viewers, radio listeners and online audiences. Historically, the Critics’ Choice Awards are the most accurate predictor of the Academy Award nominations.

The 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards show was produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The BFCA and BTJA are represented by Dan Black of Greenberg Traurig and WME.

