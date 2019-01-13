CLOSE
Entertainment News

Keyshia Cole Says She's Not The Reason She's Still Married

Regarding our earlier story today  about Keyshia Cole needing to finalize her divorce from Daniel Gibson before it gets dismissed, Cole is reacting.

The singer says she’s ready. Been ready … to pull the trigger. However, she says, Gibson is the problem. She claims he is deliberately making things difficult for her.

It seems she has yet to reach an agreement with her estranged husband since October 2017. A month earlier, she had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Via a post on The Shade Room, Cole notes that Gibson is requesting spousal support and also full custody of their child together. This, as far as she’s concerned, is a non-starter. Period

