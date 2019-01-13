Keyshia Cole Says She’s Not The Reason She’s Still Married

Regarding our earlier story today about Keyshia Cole needing to finalize her divorce from Daniel Gibson before it gets dismissed, Cole is reacting.
The singer says she’s ready. Been ready … to pull the trigger. However, she says, Gibson is the problem. She claims he is deliberately making things difficult for her.
It seems she has yet to reach an agreement with her estranged husband since October 2017. A month earlier, she had filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
Via a post on The Shade Room, Cole notes that Gibson is requesting spousal support and also full custody of their child together. This, as far as she’s concerned, is a non-starter. Period
I am not giving him full custody nor no damn spousal support! And I’ve asked him over and over to do so, the ball is in his court,” Cole responded.
OK, so we guess that means she is not going to finalize the divorce and will remain married to Gibson.
