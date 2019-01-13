CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Illinois Blocks Permit For R. Kelly Hosted Show

Leave a comment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials say a concert in Springfield that was to be hosted by R. Kelly cannot take place in the wake of new sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B star.

Illinois Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Denise Albert told the Chicago Tribune that the application for the Spring Break Jam in April was denied Thursday because of security concerns following protests outside Kelly’s Chicago studio this week.

Kelly has been under fire since the recent airing of a Lifetime documentary “Surviving R. Kelly .” He has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct involving women and underage girls.

A tip that Kelly was holding two women against their will prompted Chicago police to visit his residence Friday in Chicago’s Trump Tower. Officers interviewed Kelly and the women but found no evidence of wrongdoing.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Celebs Who Say #MuteRKelly
10 photos

 

 

Black male R&B singers , Concerts , music , R. Kelly , sexual assault allegations

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close