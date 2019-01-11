82-Year-Old Man Accused Of Raping 6-Year-Old Girl

An 82-year-old man was charged Thursday with raping and committing other sex crimes against a 6-year-old girl in New Orleans, reports Nola.com.

Blanton Roosevelt III is accused of first-degree rape, sexual battery of a juvenile under 13 and indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13 in a three-count indictment handed up by a New Orleans grand jury.

According to the DA’s office, the indictment alleges that Roosevelt sexually abused the girl from early 2017 through September of last year, when the girl was between the ages of 4 and 6.

Roosevelt was arrested in September when a relative walked into a room and Roosevelt in the act of abusing the child, Nola.com reports. The September incident reportedly led to the indecent behavior charge.

The girl later disclosed other incidents of sexual abuse, leading to the rape and sexual battery charges.

After the indictment was read Thursday, New Orleans Criminal District Court Judge Dennis Waldron set Roosevelt’s bond at $155,000. Roosevelt had not been booked into jail as of Thursday evening, according to reports.

