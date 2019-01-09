via Madamenoire:

If you’ve seen Susan Kelechi Watson’s character on “This Is Us,” Beth, then you know that she is not one to be trifled with. She’s a force and like so many Black women, the backbone of her family. So you already know she’s either come from a great mother or some type of traumatic situation that made her resolve to be and do better for her family.

Either way the table turns, NBC and the casting directors behind “This Is Us,” picked the right person.

According to Entertainment Weekly, television’s quintessential Black mother Phylicia Rashad will portray Beth’s mother on the show. Rashad will play the role of Carol and will appear in the second half of this current third season, in an episode which focuses on Beth’s backstory.

“This Is Us,” which is currently on hiatus, will return on Tuesday, January 15 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Personally, I’m excited to see how they’ll use Ms. Rashad. And it seems I’m not the only one. Check out a bit of the reaction below.

OHHHHHHHHHHHHMYGOD | "This Is Us" casts Phylicia Rashad as Beth's mother https://t.co/KrQvQqsvmd — △ 𝔻.𝕂. 𝕌𝕫𝕠𝕦𝕜𝕨𝕦 ▽ (@DKuzNY) January 8, 2019

HOLD UP!? I think I’m about to cry not Phylicia Rashad and the modern day Ms. Huxtable Beth Pearson!!! https://t.co/GkbD5AqHGG — PhenomenalWoman (@1nePhenomenalMe) January 8, 2019

Phylicia Rashad Joins The Cast Of “This Is Us” was originally published on getuperica.com