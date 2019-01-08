Alleged Gangster Disciple Wanted By FBI, Considered ‘Extremely Dangerous’

According to Channel 2 Action News, the FBI is asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been named one of Georgia’s Most Wanted.

25-year-old Antariouse Caldwell is believed to have connections to a gang called the Gangster Disciples and is wanted on an anti-racketeering charge of conspiracy to murder.

The DeKalb County gang is accused in 10 deaths and 12 more attempted killings.

Caldwell was one of 32 alleged gang members, including a former DeKalb County police officer, indicted on federal anti-racketeering charges in April of 2016.

Caldwell has reportedly eluded police on a few occasions.

He was nearly arrested last fall when authorities saw him sitting in a car, Early said. He reportedly jumped out and ran into the woods when he spotted officers.

He is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 135 pounds. He has “No Mercy” tattooed across his neck and has a mole on the right side of his face, according to the FBI. Early said he goes by the street name “Phat,” even though he is slim in stature.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000.

