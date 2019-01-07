Vince Young To Be Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame

Vince Young is a Madison High School legend. At Texas, he became part of college football immortality when he led the Longhorns to the BCS National Championship over the USC Trojans in a game many have dubbed The Greatest Game Ever Played. Now Young will headline a class of the game’s greatest when he goes into the College Football Hall of Fame this December.

Young was joined by players such as Troy Polamalu, Joe Thomas and Patrick Willis. See the full list of inductees below. The 13 players and two coaches were selected as Hall of Famers from a ballot that included 76 players and six coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 100 players and 32 coaches from other divisions.

Vince Young, QB, Texas

Joe Thomas, OL, Wisconsin

Troy Polamalu, S, USC

Raghib Ismail, WR/RB, Notre Dame

Terrell Buckley, DB, Florida State

Rickey Dixon, DB, Oklahoma

London Fletcher, LB, John Carroll

Jacob Green, DL, Texas A&M

Torry Holt, WR, North Carolina State

Darren McFadden, RB, Arkansas

Jake Plummer, QB, Arizona State

Lorenzo White, RB, Michigan State

Patrick Willis, LB, Ole Miss

Dennis Erickson, Coach; Wyoming, Washington State, Miami, Oregon State, Idaho and Arizona State

Joe Taylor, Coach; Hampton, Florida A&M, Virginia Union and Howard

Young electrified college football in his three seasons in Austin. He finished with a 30-2 record as a starter, including the 2005 National Championship. He won the Maxwell Award as the nation’s player of the year, the Davey O’Brien Award as the best quarterback in the country and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

His signature games reside in the Rose Bowl where he won Rose Bowl MVP in back to back games, including steering the Horns to a dramatic 41-38 victory over the Trojans to claim Texas’ last national championship. Young posted 267 yards in the air and 200 yards rushing and scored the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds remaining.

RELATED: Vince Young Talks To The Madd Hatta Morning Show

RELATED: Vince Young Freestyles w/ Ludacris! [VIDEO]

Vince Young To Be Inducted Into College Football Hall of Fame was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: