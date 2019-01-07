Police in Texas City needs your help to find a missing child with autism.

7-year-old Xavion Young was last seen around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the Costa Mariposa Apartments on Medical Center Drive in Texas City.

Police are focused on a retention pond in front of Young’s apartment. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Dive team was called to search the pond as the boy reportedly liked to feed a goose that lives in the pond.

Young is 4 feet tall and weighs around 54 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray and white plaid shorts, and black and blue Velcro shoes. He is nonverbal but will respond to his name.

If you see Xavion, you’re asked to contact the Texas City Police Department at 409-643-5720 as soon as possible.

IMAGE CREDIT: KHOU

Search Continues For Missing 7-Year-Old With Autism was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: