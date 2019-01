It’s The Cowboy’s Wakeup Show and Jerry Jones and Dak Prescott are on a high after beating the Seahawks on Saturday. They’re headed to round tow of the NFL playoffs and will face the Los Angeles Rams in LA. Jones is “happier than Michael Irving with a new bag of drugs.” but he won’t be in the Cowboys don’t return from LA with a win!

