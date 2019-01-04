Rihanna’s Vocal Producer Says New Album Is ‘Amazing’

Rihanna is reportedly thisclose to dropping her 9th studio album and her vocal producer, Kuk Harrell, has teased fans that the album sounds “amazing.”

Harrell hopped on Instagram Live recently to give an update about the hotly anticipated project titled “R9” — peep the clip below:

“R9” will be RiRi’s follow up to her critically acclaimed album, “ANTI.”

Last month, the Grammy-winning mogul shared a silent video of herself dancing in the studio. Fans quickly assumed she was listening to a new track off her upcoming album. Watch:

According to The YBF, “R9” will be dancehall-inspired and the singer even mentioned the possibility of creating a reggae album in her VOGUE June 2018 cover story.

“She plans to make a reggae album,” Vogue’s Chioma Nnadi revealed. “Though it’s too soon to name a full list of collaborators, one early influence may be Supa Dups, the Jamaican-born record producer who has worked with such dancehall greats as Beenie Man, Sean Paul, and Elephant Man.”

In July, Rolling Stone reported Rihanna has “500 records for this project [from] different producers and writers,” one anonymous producer revealed. But added that she’s only choosing 10 tracks for the project.

“They’re only choosing 10 records. They’ve been having writing camps and trying to keep them quiet for almost a year and a half now. I’ve been flying to Miami, flying to L.A., cutting records nonstop for this project.”

