Katherine Jackson Said To Be Gravely Ill [Report]

(AP Photo)

Katherine Jackson, the matriarch of the famed Jackson family, is reportedly gravely ill, with family members already fighting over her share of the late Michael Jackson’s estate (according to Stacy M. Brown – National Newspaper Publishers Association/NNPA) .

Outlets like Radar Online and even the Atlanta Black Star have reported that Jackson, 88, is facing brain surgery.

Previously, the outlets reported that Jackson has had several strokes and other ailments that have left her wheelchair-bound and dependent upon caretakers.

The latest reports also suggest that several of Jackson’s children have engaged in a fierce battle to control their mother’s share of the late King of Pop’s vast estate – valued at more than $1 billion.

“Now everybody in the family is jockeying for position!” a source told the National Enquirer. Although a rep denied it, two family insiders claimed the great-grandmother has suffered from excruciating headaches, leading to a hospital visit in late summer, the tabloid reported.

“Katherine is in dire condition,” another source told RadarOnline.com. “Now everybody in the family is jockeying for position.”

“Her doctor thought she had a stroke,” another unnamed source – described as an insider – told Radar. According to another source, Katherine remained hospitalized for about a week.

“More tests were conducted to see if her condition might be something even more serious – like a brain tumor,” the source said.

The family insider said doctors discovered a golf ball-sized growth on Katherine’s brain and declared she must undergo surgery as soon as possible.

