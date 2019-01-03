Russ Parr Morning Show
Sparkle Talks ‘Surviving R. Kelly’

Sparkle, who was born Stephanie Edwards began her career in 1998 as a protégé of R. Kelly. You probably know her from her 1998 R&B debut hit single “Be Careful.” Well, you’re about to see her again because she’s a part of Lifetime’s three part documentary “Surviving R. Kelly.”

She met Kelly when she was a teenager and but says they met briefly. It wasn’t until later that he took an interest in her and she sang backup on Aaliyah’s first album.

Edwards says she never noticed Kelly’s attraction to teenage girls because he kept her “sheltered” and didn’t expose her to the “shenanigans.”

You can hear more of her story in the audio above and on Lifetime tonight.

Close