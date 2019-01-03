A 14-year-old teen has been charged with murder following a deadly crash in north Harris County.

The victim, 45-year-old Silvia Zavala was killed after the teen sped through a red light at the Aldine Westfield intersection and T-boned Zavala who was driving a Ford F-150. The teen was driving a gold GMC Arcadia where he and two of his friends were throwing eggs at cars near Aldine Mail Route Road and Russ Drive. One of the eggs happened to be aimed at a gold 1970s model Lincoln and that driver began to chase the teens.

According to the Harris County District Attorney’s vehicular crimes division, the driver of the gold Lincoln could face a felony charge of failure to stop and render aid to Zavala.

“I feel bad for him. He’s just 14 years old but he took my entire life away from me,” Zavala’s daughter Jessica Gaspar said. “Even though he’s 14, he took my mom’s life away. He took it. And she was the only one I had.”

The other teens in the crash haven’t been charged. The 14-year-old faces the murder charge because he was alleged to have “committed a state jail felony of unauthorized use of a vehicle,” according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Thomas Gilliland.

The teen was booked into a juvenile facility. His name has not been released to the public.

Aldine Mail Route fatal crash: the 14-year-old & his two teen passengers were reportedly throwing eggs at other cars just prior to the crash. A separate car gave chase at a high rate of speed & the teen ran the Ted light striking other truck. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 2, 2019

Update on Aldine Mail Rt. Fatality: the deceased female has been identified as Silvia Zavala, Hispanic female, 45 years of age, dob: 6-9-73. Our condolences to the family. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 2, 2019

IMAGE CREDIT: KHOU

14-Year-Old Driver Charged With Murder After Crash Kills Woman In N. Harris County was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: