Surprise! Find Out Which Two Celeb Couples Are Expecting Their Fourth Child!

It’s 2019 and some celebs are already expecting some new family members. Yup, that’s right, we’re just into the first week of the New Year and there is already baby news from two celebrity couples.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian announced that they are expecting baby number 4 (scroll down for MORE info). And so are Kobe and Vanessa Bryant

It happened yesterday, New Year’s Day, that the couple announced they’re expecting.

“New Year, New Baby! Baby Mamba On The Way 2019,” Kobe posted on Instagram.

He followed up with:

Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mambacita to go along with Natalia (15), Gianna (12) and Bianka (2).”

Kobe and Vanessa, 40 and 36 respectively, have been married since 2001.

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 after 20 years. Since hanging up his basketball jersey, Kobe has been involved in charity work and raising his family.

Up top, we mentioned that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are having ANOTHER baby! Yep, it true. Kim Kardashian and Kanye are expecting their fourth child, a boy, via surrogate, multiple sources confirm in the new issue of Us Weekly.

In August, Us reported that the couple, who used a surrogate for their third child, 11-month-old Chicago, had one embryo left, a male. Now he’s due to arrive “in very early May,” says an insider.

In addition to baby Chicago, the couple are also parents to North, 5, and Saint, 3, and another source reveals that 38-year-old Kardashian “always wanted four kids.”

