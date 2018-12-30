Usher Moves To Finalize Second Divorce

They parted ways last year, but it’s only now that Usher Raymond and Grace Miguel have formally moved forward to dissolve their 3 year marriage.

Specifically, according to court records, Usher, 40, made the filing on Friday in a Georgia court. According The Blast, the entertainer is employing the same attorney he used for his previous custody fight with ex-wife, Tameka Foster.

Court documents point to December 24, 2017 as the couple’s date of separation. They also say they reached a confidential settlement agreement … so it’s all finished and just waiting on a judge to sign off.

“After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple.”

The statement continued …

“We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

Usher and Grace Miguel, 49, originally met while working in the music industry, and she also served as his manager. The marriage produced no children.

In related news, a Philadelphia songwriter who claims he was cut out of profits and credit for his work on Usher’s “Bad Girl” has been awarded more than $44 million in damages in a lawsuit against the song’s other co-writers.

via Billboard:

A jury awarded the sum to Daniel Marino. His former co-writer William Guice was ordered to pay $6.75 million in compensatory damages, and $20.25 million in punitive damages.

Also last week Destro Music Productions, owned by co-defendant Dante Barton, agreed to pay Marino $17.35 million. That brings his total award to $44.35 million.

The lawsuit stemmed from Marino’s work on a song called “Club Girl.” Marino says he created most of the song, including its guitar hook, tempo and chord progression.

The song was recorded by Usher in 2004 and renamed “Bad Girl.” And in case you’re wondering, Usher wasn’t named in the suit.

