Serena Voted AP Female Athlete Of The Year For 5th Time

(AP Photo)

Serena Williams has been voted The Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for the fifth time.

Williams reached the finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open after a remarkable return to tennis. That followed four surgeries she needed after developing blood clots following the birth of her daughter on Sept. 1, 2017.

Williams is one AP honor away from six-time winner Babe Didrikson Zaharias, whose honors included one for track and five for golf.

Williams received 93 points in balloting by U.S. editors and news directors announced Wednesday, while gymnast Simone Biles was second with 68. Notre Dame basketball player Arike Ogunbowale was third, while Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim and swimmer Katie Ledecky, the 2017 winner, rounded out the top five.

All of those players won a title or titles in 2018, while Williams had to settle for just coming close a couple of times.

