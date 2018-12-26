CLOSE
Houston
HomeHouston

North Shore Crowned High School Football National Champs After Winning 6A State Title On Hail Mary

Leave a comment

It may have happened last Saturday night but it’ll live in the hearts and minds of North Shore High School forever.

Last weekend, three squads from the Houston area, Fort Bend MarshallShadow Creek and North Shore all made their way to Dallas for their respective state title games. While not all of the squads came home with state championship trophies, North Shore won the program’s third state title fifteen years after their first, in spectacular fashion.

The last second Hail Mary gave the North Shore boys a 41 to 36 victory over No. 3 ranked Duncanville and in the process, MaxPreps crowned North Shore this year’s national champions. USA Today ranked North Shore No. 2 in its final standings but its no matter because the East Side once again is home to a champion.

Congrats again North Shore!

North Shore Crowned High School Football National Champs After Winning 6A State Title On Hail Mary was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close