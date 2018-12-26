It may have happened last Saturday night but it’ll live in the hearts and minds of North Shore High School forever.

Last weekend, three squads from the Houston area, Fort Bend Marshall, Shadow Creek and North Shore all made their way to Dallas for their respective state title games. While not all of the squads came home with state championship trophies, North Shore won the program’s third state title fifteen years after their first, in spectacular fashion.

The last second Hail Mary gave the North Shore boys a 41 to 36 victory over No. 3 ranked Duncanville and in the process, MaxPreps crowned North Shore this year’s national champions. USA Today ranked North Shore No. 2 in its final standings but its no matter because the East Side once again is home to a champion.

Congrats again North Shore!

North Shore Crowned High School Football National Champs After Winning 6A State Title On Hail Mary was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: