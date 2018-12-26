Willie Moore Jr Show
HomeWillie Moore Jr ShowWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Famous Holiday Hymn “Silent Night” Turns 200-Years-Old

Leave a comment

 

Pope Benedict XVI Celebrates Christmas Night Mass

Source: Franco Origlia / Getty

This year marked the 200th anniversary of the famous Christmas hymn, “Silent Night,” which is on record as first being performed ion Christmas Eve at St. Nikola Church in Austria.

According to Christian Post, the lyrics were written in 1816 by a Catholic priest by the name of Franz Mohr, but the music to go along with the words didn’t come along until Franz Xaver Gruber composed it two years later.

Having since been performed in different languages and in different variations across the world, it’s become a holiday staple around the world. It first arrived in the United States in 1839.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
62 photos

 

 

Famous Holiday Hymn “Silent Night” Turns 200-Years-Old was originally published on getuperica.com

Christmas , hymns , music , SIlent Night

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close