This year marked the 200th anniversary of the famous Christmas hymn, “Silent Night,” which is on record as first being performed ion Christmas Eve at St. Nikola Church in Austria.

According to Christian Post, the lyrics were written in 1816 by a Catholic priest by the name of Franz Mohr, but the music to go along with the words didn’t come along until Franz Xaver Gruber composed it two years later.

Having since been performed in different languages and in different variations across the world, it’s become a holiday staple around the world. It first arrived in the United States in 1839.

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Famous Holiday Hymn “Silent Night” Turns 200-Years-Old was originally published on getuperica.com