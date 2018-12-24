Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

The Walls Group Make Reality TV Debut

Leave a comment
2016 Stellar Gospel Awards - Arrivals

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

A big night Thursday for The Walls Group.

The Grammy-nominated singers made their reality tv show debut on WE-Tv’s Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta.

View this post on Instagram

 

Tune in 8pm CST 20 minutes!

A post shared by The Walls Group (@thewallsgroup) on

The four members lent a hand to rapper and actress Lil Mama who’s turning to singing to record a new project. By the sounds of it, Lil Mama has the chops to make it happen and a collaboration with The Walls Group is just what the doctor ordered.

Watch the full episode HERE.

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 5

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

Continue reading 7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

The Walls Group Make Reality TV Debut was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close