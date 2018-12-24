The Walls Group Make Reality TV Debut

A big night Thursday for The Walls Group.
The Grammy-nominated singers made their reality tv show debut on WE-Tv’s Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta.
The four members lent a hand to rapper and actress Lil Mama who’s turning to singing to record a new project. By the sounds of it, Lil Mama has the chops to make it happen and a collaboration with The Walls Group is just what the doctor ordered.
Watch the full episode HERE.
