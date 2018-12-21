Young Jeezy’s 22-year-old son Jadarius Dykes was recently involved in an altercation that left a man dead. According to TMZ, Dykes sustained a knife wound to the face and was treated at the scene.
Law enforcement sources confirm that the altercation took place last Sunday and ended in gunfire. Officers responded to a call that shots were fired, when authorities arrived a 37-year-old man was found shot and later passed away at the hospital.
As of now, there is no confirmation of what caused the altercation but a source close to Dykes claimed he reportedly acted in self-defense.
Young Jeezy’s attorney released a statement saying: “We are grateful to law enforcement for releasing Dykes after their preliminary investigation. He continues to receive medical treatment for the injury he endured during the incident.”
Police also say they are investigating 2 burglaries that happened nearby around the same time.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
One thought on “Young Jeezy’s Son Reportedly Slashed In The Face During An Altercation That Left 1 Man Dead”
jeezys rockMy last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…
Try it yourself .. See More