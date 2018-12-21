CLOSE
Young Jeezy’s Son Reportedly Slashed In The Face During An Altercation That Left 1 Man Dead

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Young Jeezy’s 22-year-old son Jadarius Dykes was recently involved in an altercation that left a man dead. According to TMZ, Dykes sustained a knife wound to the face and was treated at the scene.

Law enforcement sources confirm that the altercation took place last Sunday and ended in gunfire. Officers responded to a call that shots were fired, when authorities arrived a 37-year-old man was found shot and later passed away at the hospital.

As of now, there is no confirmation of what caused the altercation but a source close to Dykes claimed he reportedly acted in self-defense.

Young Jeezy’s attorney released a statement saying: “We are grateful to law enforcement for releasing Dykes after their preliminary investigation. He continues to receive medical treatment for the injury he endured during the incident.”

Police also say they are investigating 2 burglaries that happened nearby around the same time.

