CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

Kansas Football Player Punched Woman In Stomach

Leave a comment

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — An affidavit alleges University of Kansas football player Pooka Williams punched a woman in the stomach and grabbed her by the throat earlier this month.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported the 18-year-old woman showed the officer text messages from Williams admitting to punching her in the arms during the Dec. 5 incident. The document says the officer also found the victim had bruises on her arms and side.

Williams reportedly told police that he pushed the woman when he saw her in a room with other men at an apartment building. Both have said they were in an intimate relationship.

His attorney entered a not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery during a Dec. 7 court hearing.

Coach Les Miles says Pooka is suspended pending investigation.

Williams, a freshman running back from New Orleans, received several national and Big 12 honors during the 2018 season.

Celebrity Domestic Violence Victims
17 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

alleged domestic violence , Assault , Pooka Williams

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close