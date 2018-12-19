Kool & The Gang Is Celebrating 50 Years In 2019

July 3, 2019 will be 50 years of Kool & The Gang. Can you believe it? Robert “Kool” Bell can’t! These 50 years have flown by. What was your favorite Kool & The Gang song? Guy used to dance to get down on it until he was “funky” and had sweat stains!

Music is a family business because his son DJ Prince Hakim is also into music. He just released a new song called R.O.Y.A.L.T.Y and it’s hot!

Bell’s wife, who just passed away, was his “backbone” and came up with the idea for Kool Enterprises. Next year they have a champagne coming out, a perfume and three new artists.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: