Shareef O’Neal Looking Forward To Basketball Return After Successful Heart Surgery

Shareef O’Neal took to Twitter on December 13 to inform fans that he “made it” through a heart successful surgery and is now on the road to recovery.
“I made it, Thank you for all the love and support! I really appreciate all your thoughts and prayers, that’s what helped me through this surgery. I’m on the road to recovery, and I’ll be back soon…better than ever,” read a message on his official Twitter profile. His words, typed by Mimi O’Neal.
O’Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, was diagnosed with a heart condition in September during a routine check-up. He will reportedly miss his entire freshman season at UCLA, but he’s already talking about his return to the court.
O’Neal’s mother Shaunie posted some photos and a heartfelt message about her baby boy on her Instagram prior to his surgery:
“This morning was by far my toughest moment being a Mom. If only I could take his place today. Could I at least go with him in that operating room and hold his hand. Separating from him as he was wheeled off to surgery was heartbreaking. THATS MY BABY! I don’t care how old, how big, how grown my kids get I still want to protect them. I had no control over any of this. But there is a God, I trust and believe He is in there with my baby right now and has complete control.”
As reported by SB Nation, surgery was required to fix an “electrical problem” in Shareef’s heart.
