CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Shareef O’Neal Looking Forward To Basketball Return After Successful Heart Surgery

Leave a comment

Shareef O’Neal took to Twitter on December 13 to inform fans that he “made it” through a heart successful surgery and is now on the road to recovery.

“I made it, Thank you for all the love and support! I really appreciate all your thoughts and prayers, that’s what helped me through this surgery. I’m on the road to recovery, and I’ll be back soon…better than ever,” read a message on his official Twitter profile. His words, typed by Mimi O’Neal.

O’Neal, the son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, was diagnosed with a heart condition in September during a routine check-up. He will reportedly miss his entire freshman season at UCLA, but he’s already talking about his return to the court.

O’Neal’s mother Shaunie posted some photos and a heartfelt message about her baby boy on her Instagram prior to his surgery:

“This morning was by far my toughest moment being a Mom. If only I could take his place today. Could I at least go with him in that operating room and hold his hand. Separating from him as he was wheeled off to surgery was heartbreaking. THATS MY BABY! I don’t care how old, how big, how grown my kids get I still want to protect them. I had no control over any of this. But there is a God, I trust and believe He is in there with my baby right now and has complete control.”

As reported by SB Nation, surgery was required to fix an “electrical problem” in Shareef’s heart.

Basketball Players With Their Own Line of Shoes
24 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

basketball , health , Heart Surgery , Shaqulle O'Neal , Shareef O'Neal

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Urban One Honors Red Carpet: Tom Joyner

 
David And Tamela Mann Have Been Married For 30 Years And Are Still So In Love!
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close