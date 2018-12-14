CLOSE
Spelman College Receives Historic $30 Million Donation

Spelman College just received a huge blessing!

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the institution got a $30 million donation from Spelman trustee Ronda Stryker and her husband, William Johnston.

Stryker heads up Fortune 500 company Stryker corp. It’s a medical technologies company based out of Michigan. The donation will be used towards the school’s new Center for Innovation & the Arts.

This is reportedly the largest single gift from a living donor in the school’s history.

Spelman College

