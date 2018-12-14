Lakewood Pastor John Gray Defends Gifting His Wife A $200K Lamborghini For Their Anniversary

Ever since Lakewood pastor John Gray gifted his wife a $200,000 Lamborghini truck to celebrate their marriage vow renewal and anniversary, he’s been catching heat for it all over social media. Now he’s fighting back.
In an Instagram video taken at the celebration Sunday, Gray, now the pastor at Relentless Church in Greenville, South Carolina, led his wife to a bow-wrapped car and handed her the keys while saying “Lamborghini Urus.”
He wrote on Instagram Tuesday, “God helped me to make my wife’s dream come true. Why not? She’s made mine come true!” On Thursday in a Facebook Live video, Gray stated that vehicle was purchased with “not a nickel, not a penny” of his salary from the church or other church money.
View this post on Instagram
8 years. New beginnings. New hope. New life. And for her-a new whip. I put a faith deposit down in February and God helped me to make my wife’s dream come true. Why not? She’s made mine come true! #GodIsMyWitness #BookContract #HatersBeBlessed >>>>> This part is from @grayceeme…. RESTORE, REDO, RESET…LOOK WHAT GOD HAS DONE! From 12/11/10 til 12/11/18 There is something to be said about another try…you have had an experience, and it doesn’t mean you failed, it means you get to challenge yourself to start Anew! TODAY WE ARE 8 HUSBAND @realjohngray! My favorite #, your fav #…your book title, and so much more to us, but We utilized the 8th to have our vow renewal & our celebration display of love for OUR milestone 8 year Covenant to signify…and say again, our pledge to God in front of one another….about one another! Some asked why 8…8 represents resurrection and regeneration, moreover the beginning of a new era or that of a new order. YES GOD! I saved to give you one of the best gifts and a dream timepiece and my God, you blessed me, significantly when in Feb at the All-Star hotel, we sat in this phenomenal new SUV, then you allowed me to build one online and DREAM…not really believing it would happen for real, but then, we “WIN FROM WITHIN” Lololol &…It DID! I will never apologize for how hard we work and how we want to bless each other… PSALM 112:1-3… I love you. You are mine and I am yours. Thank you for taking care of me, for the past 8, and I trust the Lord by faith that for the next 88 you will do the same, so will I, and much more. Highs, lows, mistakes, misfortune, we are STILL HERE AND THE DEVIL IS MAD BECAUSE GOD GETS THE GLORY…with God all lead back to true love! There is no one I would rather do this life with than You! 😘 My heart, my soul, and my life I give to you AGAIN, and AGAIN by God’s order. Happy 8th Anniversary Boo! #WeareNumber8 #GraysR8 #ThisisUs #BlackLove #ComeHereLetMeWhisperSomethingToYouLOL #BestPart #SwipeLeft
He said he saved money for years and drew on a variety of sources financially including his second book deal and the fourth season of The Book Of John Gray, his television show on Oprah Winfrey‘s OWN network to pay for the vehicle. He also shared the story of how on his honeymoon eight years ago, he and his wife Aventer were so broke that they had to share a shrimp cocktail.
Aventer defended her husband on Sunday on Instagram saying, “I don’t see anyone screaming about how basketball players drive what they do while you paying $$$ to see them play in arenas and on fields. We don’t live for people! We love for God!”
She added, “[He] gives away cars, full houses of furniture, clothes off his back!”
View this post on Instagram
MY HUBBY IS A HARD-WORKER, HE WORKED HIS WHOLE LIFE AND HE SAVED TO BLESS HIS WIFE!!! REALJOHNGRAY AUTHOR X 2 SILENT ENDORSEMENTS (YOU KNOW BECAUSE EVERYONE DOESN’T HAVE TO BRAG ABOUT WHO THEY ARE SIGNED TO) 6 TV SHOWS MOVIE PRODUCER SONG WRITER TOURS Gives away cars, full houses of furniture, coats off his back… Checks before pastoring and tithes that in its entirety between 2 churches AND those he feels lead to at any given moment… BEEN WORKING FOR YEARS…GET OUTTA HERE WILL👏🏽STAY 👏🏽OFF 👏🏽MY 👏🏽HUSBAND… I don’t see anyone screaming about how basketball players drive what they do while you paying $$$ to see them play in arenas and on fields…🙄 We don’t live for people! We live for God! Back to my regularly scheduled grocery store trip!!! Happy Sunday!
Lakewood Pastor John Gray Defends Gifting His Wife A $200K Lamborghini For Their Anniversary was originally published on praisehouston.com