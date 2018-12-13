CLOSE
Homeowners Assistance Program Established To Assist Homeowners Still Affected By Hurricane Harvey

Homeowners Assistance Program

Source: Texas General Land Office / TGLO

The Homeowners Assistance Program (HAP) program was created to assist qualified homeowners repair, rehabilitate, or rebuild homes damaged by Hurricane Harvey, in particular focusing on residents in the southwestern counties of Texas which include Fort Bend County, Waller County, Wharton County, Austin County, Matagorda County and Colorado County.

There are three ways to apply:

  1. Submit an application online.
  2. Download a paper application below and mail to or drop off at a regional office
  3. Visit a homeowner assistance program regional office for an application and assistance with the application process.

Once you enter your email address and create a password in the application portal, you will begin to receive application status notifications via email. You can also check your status online by logging in using the email address and password created at the beginning of the application process.

Applications, including all necessary documentation, must be completed and submitted BEFORE the GLO and its partners will begin processing it for eligibility. Each application submitted will be individually evaluated by the GLO and its partners to determine eligibility. If you need assistance, please email cdr@recovery.texas.gov or call 1-844-893-8937.

For more information visit http://recovery.texas.gov/individuals/programs/homeowner-assistance/lower-colorado/index.html or click here.

Homeowners Assistance Program Established To Assist Homeowners Still Affected By Hurricane Harvey was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

