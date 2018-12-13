CLOSE
Cuba Gooding Jr. Reportedly Dating Robert De Niro’s Son’s Estranged Wife

Claudine De Niro — the estranged wife of Robert De Niro’s son Raphael — is allegedly dating Cuba Gooding Jr., multiple sources told Page Six.

“I wouldn’t say they are dating, but they are hooking up,” said a source.

Apparently, they’ve been getting cozy since October when a spy told the publication “they were canoodling” at hotspot Acme.

During Art Basel Miami, a spy saw Cuba and De Niro hanging with a group by the pool at the Shore Club and reported, “There was a vibe between them, like when you are trying to impress someone.”

They were also spotted at a What Goes Around Comes Around party at the Versace Mansion.

And then on Sunday, Gooding and De Niro hit up celebrity hot spot Kiki on the River, the report states.

“She was on his arm,” said a spy. “They looked to be very much a couple.”

They were reportedly “watching the Cowboys game, sipping drinks and high-fiving each other.”

And, “They had a waterfront table for two by candlelight,” added the source.

The couple was also photographed in bathing suits on the beach together in Miami.

Gooding filed for divorce from Sara Kapfer last year after over 20 years of marriage.

De Niro parted ways with celebrity real estate broker Raphael in 2016.

