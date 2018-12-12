CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
HomeLittle Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Fact: San Francisco’s First Black Mayor

Leave a comment

On December 12, 1995, Willie Brown made history in becoming San Francisco’s first Black mayor. Brown won a special run-off election after handily defeating former mayor and police chief Frank Jordan as their November contest was a far closer race.

Willie Lewis Brown Jr., born March 20, 1934, was born in Mineola, Texas. The San Francisco State College math teacher hopeful discovered a love for politics while in undergrad and earned a political science degree in 1955. He then entered Hastings College of The Law, earning his J.D. in 1958.

After a short and fruitful legal career, Brown entered politics and was elected to the State Assembly in 1964 and represented three districts before becoming the first Black speaker of the assembly in 1980, serving until 1995 and his mayoral race.

Despite the allegations of corruption and cronyism that followed him into his mayoral post, Brown was a popular figure in the Bay Area and beyond. The November 7, 1995 race saw Brown narrowly edging his challenger, prompting the need for a run-off. With lower voter turnout that the general election, Brown still managed to breeze by Jordan ahead of serving two terms.

Brown served as may from January 1996 to January 2004. After City Hall, he went on to practice law and involved himself in business ventures. In recent times, the Alpha man can be seen serving as a political pundit in both radio and cable news.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE 

Little Known Black History Facts

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close