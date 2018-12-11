Inside Her Story: This Black Woman Has A Hand In The Weed Business

The marijuana business is booming and a lot of the front runners are white men. But, Wanda James is a Black woman who’s making a name for herself in the marijuana business.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Ms. James who owns Simply Pure Dispensary. James has been named one of the 100 most influential people in the weed business. In her store customers can find chocolate, gummies, and even lube.

James decided to become an activist for the decriminalization of marijuana after she met her brother in 1999. Her brother spent 10 years in jail for being in possession of four ounces of weed. “My black brother had to pick 100 pounds of cotton in Texas to purchase his freedom,” she said.

The weed business is booming but it’s also still not legal. If you’re interested in getting involved she said have a plan and “bloom where you’re planted.” If you’re in Marketing stick to that because the business needs marketing professionals and the same goes for graphic designers, real estate agents and so forth.

