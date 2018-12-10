Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!

If You Missed It
| 12.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

It’s Christmas time and Santa has been working hard!

Santa Larry is the first Black Santa to ever work in the Mall of America in Minneapolis in 2016. Since then he’s been back every year!

Santa just finished his time at the Mall of America and says it was just as great as the past two years.  “I see some beautiful children every time I go there,” he says.

He stopped in by the Tom Joyner Morning Show Studio and brought lots of holiday cheer with him. This Christmas kids are “asking for everything as if the have a job” he laughs, there are tons of 5-year-olds asking for iPhones!

Santa checked his good list and the Tom Joyner crew made the list! Have you been naughty or nice?

15 Classic Soul Christmas Songs
15 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Christmas , Santa , Santa Larry

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Entertainment Video
The Culture Grid: Is Snoop Moving To Canada?
The Culture Grid: Tamera Housley Calls for Gun Control Laws
Anderson .Paak Is An Artist For Everyone [VIDEO]
The Culture Grid: Fans Are Worried About Michelle Williams!
In Studio Guests
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close