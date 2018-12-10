Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!

It’s Christmas time and Santa has been working hard!

Santa Larry is the first Black Santa to ever work in the Mall of America in Minneapolis in 2016. Since then he’s been back every year!

Santa just finished his time at the Mall of America and says it was just as great as the past two years. “I see some beautiful children every time I go there,” he says.

He stopped in by the Tom Joyner Morning Show Studio and brought lots of holiday cheer with him. This Christmas kids are “asking for everything as if the have a job” he laughs, there are tons of 5-year-olds asking for iPhones!

Santa checked his good list and the Tom Joyner crew made the list! Have you been naughty or nice?

