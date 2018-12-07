‘I Was Just Screaming’: Woman Finds Dying Son, Mangled Jeep

Last month Robin Le-Hanefi’s son passed her in his jeep on a Georgia road and was far enough ahead of her that his car was out of sight.

Then she saw a cloud of smoke.

Le-Hanefi told Channel 2 Action News Thursday that her heart sank as she got closer. She saw her son’s almost unrecognizable Jeep wrapped around a large pole and her badly injured son ejected from the vehicle.

“I had his hand, and I said, ‘Andre, hold on. Please hold on,’” she said. “I just ran in the road, and I was just screaming, telling somebody to wave them down, and then some people came, and they stopped. And I said my son — my son is in the accident.”

Andre Johnson, 27, was rushed to the hospital where he reportedly died a short time later.

According to a police report obtained by the news station, Johnson lost control for an unknown reason, crashing into the pole. The crash happened on Nov. 16.

“My son was a lovable person,” Le-Hanefi said. “Torture … it was torture.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE