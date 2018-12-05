Russ Parr Show Trending
Toni Braxton's Ex-Husband Speaks Out After What Was Said About Him On "Red Table Talk" [VIDEO]

Source: WENN/Fayes Vision / WENN

Toni Braxton was recently on an episode of “Red Table Talk,” where they were discussing divorce. She was married to Mint Condition member, Keri Lewis and had two children with him.

According to Black America Web, the singer gave fans all the tea about being angry that she had to pay him alimony as well as finding out she had lupus while getting a divorce.

She said at the show, “I went through this phase of, ‘oooh, men are the new b*tches!’ That’s how I felt. That’s what I was so angry about.”

Furthermore, Toni mentioned that she believed they broke up over her illness as well as money issues.

Toni also expressed, “I felt shallow because my ex-husband and I broke up for money issues…I found out I had lupus at the time, I couldn’t make money because I had lupus, I had to cancel the show. That was my personal contribution to the marriage failing, because who wants to take care of a person who’s sick all the time? I remember a few times being in the hospital ill and he would come later in the day and I would think, he’s not coming because I’m sick. I never talked to my ex husband about it, I probably should have, but if I’m going to be completely honest, money was just the decoration on the tree. The tree itself was I felt because I was sick, he left.”

Nevertheless, when Keri heard about what Toni said he didn’t take well to it. You can read his full statement below.

Welp, we shall see if Toni Braxton has anything else to say about this.

 

Toni Braxton’s Ex-Husband Speaks Out After What Was Said About Him On “Red Table Talk” [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close