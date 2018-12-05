People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) believes that if you use “anti-animal” language like “don’t beat a dead horse,” you might as well use racist language like referring to a black person as the n-word.
PETA compared what they call “speciesism” or “anti-animal” language to using racist language or homophobic language.
“Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations,” the organization wrote.
The tweet provided a colorful chart that gave examples of what they consider to be anti-animal language along with suggestions for substitutions people can use to avoid “speciesim.”
They followed up with a second tweet that said, “Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon.”
Did PETA take it too far with comparing “speciesim” to racism?
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]
4 thoughts on “PETA Compares ‘Anti-Animal’ Language To Racism”
Can we start a petition to get as many signatures as possible to tell these kooks to go screw a pooch already? Please?
I guess that’s their way of comparing people of color to animals. Maybe that’s why they feel its ok to treat us like animals. I am so sick of white people saying stupid shit.
I quit working at shoprite and now I make $30h – $72h…how? I’m working online! My work didn’t exactly make me happy so I decided to take a chance on something new… after 4 years it was so hard to quit my day job but now I couldn’t be happier.
Heres what I do…… See Full Article
White people has lost there fu*kin minds.Fu*k PETA.