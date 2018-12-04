Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Sunday’s Best Alum Tyler Little Debuts Single “We Come To Praise Him”

Leave a comment

 

Tyler Little

Source: The Platform Agency / The Platform Agency

Tyler Little was one of BET’s “Sunday Best” finalist on season 6 and fans loved not only his voice, but his spirit. He recently signed a multi-album deal with Dream Label Group and is ready to share new music.

Moreover, Tyler just released his debut single “We Come To Praise Him,” which is available for purchase on all digital outlets. This powerful song is filled with celebration and speaks on God’s glory.

Nevertheless, the song was produced by Mod-G, Chris Adams and Elvin McCollum as well as written by Travis Malloy.

Little has a lot coming up including an appearance on The WORD Network and releasing his debut album in the summer of 2019. We can’t wait to hear his album and see what he does next year.

Sunday’s Best Alum Tyler Little Debuts Single “We Come To Praise Him” was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close