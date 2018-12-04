Snoop Dogg Wants To Become A Canadian Citizen By January 2019

Snoop Dogg is currently making media rounds promoting his new cooking book “From Crook to Cook” — and during his stop in Canada, he revealed that he’s seriously considering becoming a Canadian citizen.

During an interview with Canadian entertainment news outlet Etalk, the rapper explained why he wants to move North, stating: “Canada love me and I love Canada. That’s my second home.”

He even turned to the camera to address Canadians, asking “Canada, would you have me? Take me.”

The west coast legend says the country “deserves” to have him and makes it clear that he is “so serious” about making his dual citizenship official by January 2019.

This is not the first time Snoop has expressed interest in relocating to Canada. When Trump won the presidential race, the hip hop star took to social media to post: “O Canada, let me in your home, so I can be a citizen.”

Watch him talk about his move in the clip below and let us know what you think.

Meanwhile, “From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen” features 50 recipes which are apparently from Snoop’s personal collection — including his recipes for the perfect gin and juice, Baby Got Back Ribs, California Rollin’ sushi and classics like Chicken Caesar Salad, Lobster Thermidor and Filet Mignon, esquire.com reports.

In a statement to mark the book’s release, Snoop said: “You know it’s blazin’ up in my kitchen. I’m takin’ the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of my favourite recipes, ya dig?”

