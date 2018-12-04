CLOSE
More US Beef Being Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

NEW YORK (AP) — More U.S. beef is being recalled because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a unit of Brazil’s JBS is now recalling a total of more than 12 million pounds of raw beef that was shipped around the country. JBS Tolleson in Arizona already recalled about 7 million pounds of beef in October.

Health officials say their investigation identified additional products with the USDA inspection number “EST. 267.” The products were packaged between late July and September. The USDA says any products still in people’s freezers should be thrown away. It says 246 illnesses have been reported.

The USDA says salmonella is prevalent in raw poultry and meat and is reminding people of to properly cook and handle meat. It says cooking kills salmonella.

One thought on “More US Beef Being Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

  1. L on said:

    Thank God, I seldom eat beef.
    Last week it was the damn Romaine Lettuce, this week it’s the cows/beef!!!!!!!!
    I wonder what will be next?????

Close