A new database will track when police officers use deadly force. DL says, “it’s about time!” The catalog will track when an officer uses deadly force as well as on whom. It will keep track of gender, age, ethnicity and other identifying factors. But, there is one little limitation. Officers are not required to report their incidents to this database.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: