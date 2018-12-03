Will New Information Lead To An Arrest In Biggie’s Murder?

Phil Carson, the former FBI agent who led the investigation into the murder of Notorious B.I.G. previously claimed the Los Angeles Police Department conspired to stall and misled the investigation because of the alleged involvement of David Mack and Rafael Perez.

The two rogue officers have long been suspected of helping carry out the contract killing and Carson says the LAPD worked overtime to make sure the case went nowhere.

B.I.G. was murdered by an unknown assailant in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997, in front of the Petersen Automotive Museum.

A new book coming out called “Dead Wrong” follows an explosive article by journalist/producer Don Sikorski and Justin Rohrlich over on The Daily Beast.

More evidence of the obstruction is set to be published in another book on the subject by “LAbyrinth” author Randall Sullivan, who also authored the book “Dead Wrong,” named after B.I.G.’s classic song of the same name.

Earlier this month, Phil Carson revealed he heard recordings taken by former L.A. Times journalist Chuck Philips, implicating former police officer Michael Berkow, who was the head of the LAPD’s Professional Standards Bureau, as being complicit in making sure the case was discredited and thrown out of court.

B.I.G’s estate was suing the City of Los Angeles for over $500 million after their own investigation uncovered overwhelming evidence the LAPD participated in the murder.

“The LAPD was at risk of ceasing to exist, the financial hit [of the lawsuit] was going to be so enormous,” Randall Sullivan told The Sun, noting the feds were already preparing to take over the LAPD because of widespread corruption and violence inflicted upon the community by the force.

“I think this information could result in a re-filing of the case and maybe the filing of additional criminal charges,” Sullivan predicted.

