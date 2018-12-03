Beyonce Slayed ’Em At Global Citizen/Mandela Festival [Video]

Beyonce and Jay Z are in Johannesburg, South Africa at the Global Citizen: Mandela 100 festival to commemorate what would have been Nelson Mandela’s 100th birthday.

Bey and Jay performed parts of their On The Run II tour. Madame Bey did the damn thing once again. She brought the crowd to its feet and even triggered tears of joy from thousands of fans who watched her perform at the at FNB Stadium.

The festival only broadcast 25 minutes of the performance, but that was plenty of time for Beyoncé to slay us dead with her swagger and bar-spitting which she displayed when she absolutely murdered her rap verses on the her and Jay Z’s single, “Apeshit.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z headlined the charity festival, hosted by Trevor Noah. Pharrell Williams, Kacey Musgraves, and other artists also performed. The Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 celebrated the life and legacy of the South African leader and human rights activist Nelson Mandela, and supports a campaign to end extreme poverty.

We've done so much together: Over 5M actions taken for Mandela: 100. But we need you do more if we are to demand freedom and defeat poverty. Take these 5 new actions today: https://t.co/h8yhs3ME1F#BeTheGeneration pic.twitter.com/vhk9uILzC8 — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) November 30, 2018

If you missed it, before the festival, Beyoncé published a letter she wrote to Mandela sharing what his efforts to end apartheid and fight for equality all his life meant to her.

“As we celebrate the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100, honoring your centennial year, I promise you that we have made your dreams our own,” Beyoncé wrote. “Your work and your sacrifices were not in vain. I will cherish every moment shared in your presence and use the lessons learned from you as fuel to stir positive ideas and solutions.”

