NFL Player Kareem Hunt Released By Chiefs After Assault Video Surfaces

It’s no secret that the NFL has a serious domestic and gender violence problem (Think: Ray Rice for starters).

Now, the newest player to come under fire for not being able to keep his hands to himself is Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt.

On Friday (Nov. 30), TMZ released police and hotel video of the 23-year-old Pro Bowler physically attacking a 19-year-old unidentified woman. In the footage, posted below, Hunt can be seen arguing with the Kent State college student, then shoving her.

After she hits him in the face, Hunt pushes another man into the woman and then kicks her while she is almost on the ground.

The incident happened at a Cleveland hotel back in February.

Take a look at the graphic video:

TMZ noted that while police were called to the hotel, no charges were made against Hunt.

The victim told police that the fight happened because Kareem kicked her out of his room after she refused to hook up with one of Kareem’s friends.

However, TMZ wrote that Kareem’s friends has a different story, telling authorities that woman went “crazy” refusing to leave. They also claim she called Kareem the “n-word.”

While this is the first time that the video of this assault is being released, the NFL was fully aware that this incident went down.

ESPN.com reported that in June Chiefs owner Clark Hunt (no relation to Kareem) addressed the player’s character at that time the story first hit the news.

“Kareem is a young man, second year in the league, obviously had a very big year on the field last year,” Hunt said.

“I’m sure he learned some lessons this offseason and hopefully won’t be in those kind of situations in the future.”

In addition, Clark Hunt said a few months later that he didn’t expect the running back to be punished by the NFL this incident.

Of course folks on Twitter had words about the video:

This Kareem Hunt story is a lot to say the least. The NFL continues to have a domestic violence issue that they’ll do nothing about because they’re trash. If the white woman really did call him a “nigger” it doesn’t absolve him. But young Black men…choose better company. https://t.co/GtMsjCE3Ru — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) November 30, 2018

Making jokes about your fantasy league team because of this inexcusable Kareem Hunt videotape is actually disgusting. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) November 30, 2018

Kareem Hunt will be a test for the NFL, and I don’t think that they’ll pass it. We have video of him putting his hands (and foot) on a woman. He isn’t Ray Rice, on the downside of his career. He is in his second season. Will he be blackballed, justifiably? https://t.co/xPL5kYxVGr — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) November 30, 2018

As a Chiefs fan, the NFL making an example of Kareem Hunt is waaay more important than anything football related. Don’t care if it costs them a Super Bowl. The league must send a LONG overdue message that it has a zero tolerance policy against domestic violence. It’s an epidemic. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) November 30, 2018

Simply put, Kareem Hunt can’t play Sunday. Not sure when he can play again. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 30, 2018

There is no word on how the NFL plans on responding to this video or addressing Hunt’s future in the League. But there are sources saying that the NFL knew about the video before the public did.

Two calls in the last ten minutes from people who would know both claiming Chiefs and the league knew about existence of video in Kareem Hunt incident. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 30, 2018

