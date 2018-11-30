Willie Moore Jr Show
Voices: Smokie Norful Mentors Rising Gospel Star Isaiah Templeton

Gospel singer Smokie Norful has been staying busy in the world of Gospel music. Norful has had a hand in helping artists such as Todd Dulaney grow while Pastoring at a church in a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. Now, Norful has created his own label and is grooming a new artist by the name of Isaiah Templeton.

Templeton has a brand new single “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright” that has been buzzing and things are looking up for the singer.

In the latest episode of Voices, Norful talks about the mentorship of his new pupil, Templeton. We hear what both stars have learned from each other being on the road together, scriptures that keep them encouraged in the world of Gospel and more.

 

 

Voices: Smokie Norful Mentors Rising Gospel Star Isaiah Templeton was originally published on praisedc.com

Photos
